Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin Sells 900 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adient stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 560,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $50.98.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.