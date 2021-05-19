Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.45

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.45 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.71). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 63,069 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.54 million and a PE ratio of 26.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

