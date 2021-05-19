MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $186.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00098607 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

