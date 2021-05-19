MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 7.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 96,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,279,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

MVIS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -127.91 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.