Miguel M. Calado Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 209,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,174. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HNI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $18,693,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

