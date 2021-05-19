Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,712 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 250,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

