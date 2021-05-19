MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 28.5% Lower This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $73.40 million and approximately $122,574.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $6.84 or 0.00017944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00507739 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.61 or 0.01232415 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,734,539 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

