MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 34% Lower This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $73.61 million and approximately $119,768.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00017750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00605450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005713 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.95 or 0.01320042 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,734,299 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

