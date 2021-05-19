Minereum (MNE) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $86,551.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.01058162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095938 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,226,202 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

