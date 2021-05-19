MIR COIN Reaches Market Cap of $9.62 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $31,831.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00321128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.01102102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035537 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

