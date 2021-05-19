Mirror Protocol (MIR) 1-Day Volume Tops $64.46 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00016992 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $396.15 million and approximately $64.46 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00301007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00192058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.01088437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,228,863 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

