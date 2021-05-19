Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Down 1% This Week

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,182.15 or 0.07957809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $35.79 million and approximately $617,896.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00072923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00351851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00192256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.76 or 0.01169763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00037966 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 11,247 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

