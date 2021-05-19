Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24 Hour Volume Hits $176,749.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $318.42 or 0.00861079 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $35.34 million and approximately $176,749.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00339842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00180918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00947796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 111,000 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

