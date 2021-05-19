Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits Market Capitalization of $31.60 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $31.60 million and $2.00 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $17.59 or 0.00047929 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00301261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00175327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00843140 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029403 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,796,166 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.