Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.03

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.03 and traded as high as $19.95. Misonix shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 29,924 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $341.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Misonix by 180.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 421,900 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Misonix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Misonix by 16.7% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Misonix during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Misonix by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 249,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

