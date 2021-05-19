Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 118,745 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,745 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $249,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $878.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock worth $559,603,133 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.