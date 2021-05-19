Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 32,134 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $249.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

