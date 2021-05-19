Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 39,776 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $104,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $578.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

