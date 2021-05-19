Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,237 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,237 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $92,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.08.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

