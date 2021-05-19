Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 42,495 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,495 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $90,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

