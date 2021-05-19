Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,699 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $62,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

