Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $59,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $382.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.49. The company has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

