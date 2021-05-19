Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,742 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $114,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $361.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.