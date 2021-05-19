Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 21,246 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $63,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

