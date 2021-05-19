Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 215,680 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,680 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $115,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

