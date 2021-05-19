Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 45,311 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

