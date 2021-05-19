Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $43,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $715.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 140.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.64. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

