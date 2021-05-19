Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $49,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ICAP increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

