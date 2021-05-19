Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.82 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.