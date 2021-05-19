Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $115.99 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 215,680 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $115,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 38,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 13,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

