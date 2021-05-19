Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $127.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62,260 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $127,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in The Home Depot by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.35.

HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.48.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

