Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $140.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $140,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $20,888,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

