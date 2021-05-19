Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $153.73 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $153,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

NYSE:V opened at $225.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average is $213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

