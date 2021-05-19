Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $164.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 2.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $164,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $10,317,000. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 201,222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

