Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.52 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

