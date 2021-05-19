Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $85.04 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Boeing worth $85,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in The Boeing by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.46 and a 200-day moving average of $221.07. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $130.28 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

