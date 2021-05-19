Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $359.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

