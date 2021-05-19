Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,948,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $114,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 135,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,796,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,202,000 after purchasing an additional 779,911 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.