Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,237 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,237 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $92,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.08.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

