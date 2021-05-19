Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,279 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.