Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $104,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $578.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

