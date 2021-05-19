Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $77,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,567,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,336,000 after acquiring an additional 256,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

