Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

