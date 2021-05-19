Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 845,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,745 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $249,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock worth $559,603,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $878.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.