Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of The Boeing worth $85,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $130.28 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

