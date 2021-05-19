MKM Partners Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $86.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $116.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Lumentum by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 477,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 145,922 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,282,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

