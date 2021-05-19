Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Posts Earnings Results

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

