Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells $502,988.64 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 321,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

