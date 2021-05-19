Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud Sells 1,151 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Model N by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Model N by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

