Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon Sells 4,771 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 321,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,991. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Model N by 135.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Model N by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Model N by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

